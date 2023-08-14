Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.28

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 82676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

Hang Seng Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.1241 dividend. This is a positive change from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.