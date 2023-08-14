Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.28

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 82676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.
Hang Seng Bank Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71.
Hang Seng Bank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.1241 dividend. This is a positive change from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.
Hang Seng Bank Company Profile
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hang Seng Bank
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.