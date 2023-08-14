Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2,003.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI opened at $5.56 on Monday. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

