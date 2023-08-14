Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.64.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hanesbrands
Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Stock Performance
NYSE:HBI opened at $5.56 on Monday. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.63.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hanesbrands
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.