Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Short Interest Up 71.2% in July

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 71.2% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hammond Power Solutions Trading Down 3.4 %

OTCMKTS:HMDPF traded down C$1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$43.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838. Hammond Power Solutions has a 1-year low of C$11.20 and a 1-year high of C$46.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.52.

Hammond Power Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0932 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 19th. Hammond Power Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, India, and internationally. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, standard electrical transformers, and wound magnetic products.

