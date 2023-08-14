Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Shares Gap Up to $9.45

Shares of Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.45, but opened at $9.75. Hammerhead Energy shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 1,017 shares trading hands.

HHRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hammerhead Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.37 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HHRS. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter worth $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter worth $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter worth $147,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter worth $929,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

