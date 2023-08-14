Hainan Meilan International Airport (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hainan Meilan International Airport (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Hainan Meilan International Airport Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of Hainan Meilan International Airport stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $1.29.
About Hainan Meilan International Airport
