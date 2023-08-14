Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,204,600 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the July 15th total of 1,818,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 133.8 days.

OTCMKTS:GMBXF opened at $4.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77. Grupo México has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Grupo México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo México from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

