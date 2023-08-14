Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,800 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the July 15th total of 133,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.6 days.
Grupo Herdez Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GUZOF remained flat at C$2.70 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.53. Grupo Herdez has a fifty-two week low of C$1.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.86.
Grupo Herdez Company Profile
