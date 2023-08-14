Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,800 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the July 15th total of 133,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.6 days.

Grupo Herdez Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GUZOF remained flat at C$2.70 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.53. Grupo Herdez has a fifty-two week low of C$1.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.86.

Grupo Herdez Company Profile

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. It provides mushrooms, vegetable juices, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, moles, tomato puree, jams, pastas, homemade sauces, ice creams, tea, soy sauce, tuna, coffee, spices, pasta sauces, hot sauces, ketchup, canned chilies, vegetables, olives, nopalitos, guacamole, sauces, enchilada sauces, taco sauce, chiles, tortillas, mayonnaise, marmalades, and organic products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, Yemina, Carlota, ChiChi's, Don Miguel, Nutrisa, Nestlé Ice Cream, Cielito Dear Coffee, and Moyo brands.

