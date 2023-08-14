Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Purchased by Northcape Capital Pty Ltd

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico accounts for about 1.1% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd owned about 0.09% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $9,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth $231,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 64.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

NYSE:PAC traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.23. 16,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,886. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $126.01 and a one year high of $200.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $2.1661 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.