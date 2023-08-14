Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 198 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,892.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,718,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $549,828,000 after buying an additional 5,431,413 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock opened at $130.17 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.95.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,242,337.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 453,224 shares of company stock worth $20,817,702. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

