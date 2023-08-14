Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 79 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 131.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $273.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $286.96. The company has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

