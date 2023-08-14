Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the July 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Greenlane Stock Performance

Shares of Greenlane stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.88. 10,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,826. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.89.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($6.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.80) by $5.40. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 96.63% and a negative return on equity of 95.25%. The business had revenue of $23.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenlane will post -14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Greenlane by 76.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 71,105 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Greenlane by 950.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 478,603 shares during the period.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

