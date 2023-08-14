Greenbrook TMS (GBNH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.55 million. On average, analysts expect Greenbrook TMS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Greenbrook TMS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBNH opened at $0.33 on Monday. Greenbrook TMS has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GBNH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Greenbrook TMS from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrook TMS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 389.6% in the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

