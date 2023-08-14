Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases 2,001 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.7% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 374,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after buying an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 511,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,379,000 after buying an additional 60,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSSC stock opened at $59.46 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.87. The company has a market capitalization of $481.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

