Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases 189 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 173,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,626,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in Broadcom by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 15,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,832,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded up $9.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $838.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,391. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $867.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $716.58.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Company Profile



Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

