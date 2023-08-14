Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,550. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.90.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

