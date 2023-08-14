Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1,067.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,537 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.0% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NEE traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $68.64. The company had a trading volume of 430,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,088,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $138.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.91 and a 1 year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.