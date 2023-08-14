Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,823 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $23,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 142,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 310,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,772,000 after buying an additional 94,607 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $97.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $101.56.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

