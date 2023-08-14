Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Buys 4,646 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,665 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ABT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,009,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.94. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.