Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires 1,737 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,116 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.04. The stock had a trading volume of 365,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,108,739. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $152.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.12.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

