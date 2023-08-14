Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires 14,888 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 932.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,888 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 188.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.53. 300,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,352. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $334.55.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 4.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.20.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

