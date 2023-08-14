Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires 1,006 Shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVIP. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 19,067 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 99,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Price Performance

Shares of GVIP traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $85.62. 382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,867. The firm has a market cap of $136.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.11. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.85.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

