Graham D. Reeve Sells 4,114 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) COO Graham D. Reeve sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $452,498.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,577 shares in the company, valued at $833,394.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of USPH stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,019. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.16 and a 200-day moving average of $106.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.37. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.30 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.06 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 89.12%.

USPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,503,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,791,000 after purchasing an additional 25,388 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 70.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth approximately $12,139,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

