Gouws Capital LLC Sells 300 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gouws Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $408.55 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.79, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $431.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

