GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.50. 540,274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,686,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GoodRx from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GoodRx from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

GoodRx Stock Down 5.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 257.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in GoodRx by 1,415.2% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 34.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

