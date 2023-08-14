Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), reports. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 464.40%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter.

Gold Royalty Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GROY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,407. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gold Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $239.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Gold Royalty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Gold Royalty’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Royalty

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GROY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 63,161 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the period. 7.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GROY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Gold Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.85 price objective for the company. National Bankshares set a $2.85 price objective on Gold Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Gold Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gold Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.37.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

