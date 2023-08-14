Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Purchases 3,849 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy makes up about 2.0% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

CHK stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.94 and its 200-day moving average is $80.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.18%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

