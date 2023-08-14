Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,095 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,755 shares during the quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Transocean worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Transocean by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 53.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after buying an additional 1,972,278 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Transocean by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 31,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE RIG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.34. 2,544,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,292,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.96. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $8.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

RIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Transocean

Insider Activity at Transocean

In other Transocean news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $3,367,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 984,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Transocean Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.