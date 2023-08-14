Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Has $16.56 Million Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 632,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,996 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for 5.6% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $16,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,100,000 after purchasing an additional 441,552 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,205,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,033,000 after purchasing an additional 997,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cameco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,266,000 after buying an additional 37,239 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.36. 341,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,318,562. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.37 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CCJ shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

