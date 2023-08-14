Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 718,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,514 shares during the period. Energy Fuels makes up 1.4% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned about 0.45% of Energy Fuels worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 215,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 31,701 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 572,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 75,522 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels

In other Energy Fuels news, VP Curtis Moore sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $62,426.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,569.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Curtis Moore sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $62,426.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,978 shares in the company, valued at $528,569.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,206.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,486 shares of company stock valued at $499,290 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

UUUU traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.43. 551,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,962. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.69. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $8.24.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UUUU shares. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.