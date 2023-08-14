Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Buys 650 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1,546.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $1,304,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 51.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,808 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Callon Petroleum Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 139,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,600. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $562.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.08 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 35.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Callon Petroleum

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 7,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $225,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,611,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Callon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

