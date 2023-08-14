Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Buys 4,222 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the quarter. CF Industries accounts for about 2.3% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 401.4% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 56.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in CF Industries by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.06.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,700 shares of company stock worth $2,736,199. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.08. 290,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,352. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

