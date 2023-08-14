Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 14,338 shares.The stock last traded at $31.33 and had previously closed at $31.32.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $674.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.04.

Get Global X Conscious Companies ETF alerts:

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.153 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 69,103 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.