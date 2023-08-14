Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 14,338 shares.The stock last traded at $31.33 and had previously closed at $31.32.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $674.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.04.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.153 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile
The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
