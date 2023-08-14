Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Short Interest Up 18.0% in July

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 24.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.04. 3,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 million, a PE ratio of -79.12 and a beta of 2.23.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.86%.

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

