Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK) Short Interest Update

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,367,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,285,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Blockchain Acquisition by 100.0% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $756,000.

Shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,870. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

