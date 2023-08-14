Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 14,033 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the quarter. Omnicell makes up about 1.8% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.73% of Omnicell worth $19,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 140.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Stock Performance

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.10. 13,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,820. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.11 and its 200-day moving average is $63.36. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $113.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $298.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,512,327.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

