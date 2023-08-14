Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $16.72 Million Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,499,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,857 shares during the quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 1.40% of NOW worth $16,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. State of Wyoming bought a new position in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in NOW by 535.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in NOW by 87.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NOW in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE DNOW traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.77. 38,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.62. NOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). NOW had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

