Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Buys 148,334 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,160,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,334 shares during the period. AudioCodes makes up 2.9% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 6.82% of AudioCodes worth $31,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AUDC stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.08. 6,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,903. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.57.

AudioCodes Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AUDC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

