Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Buys 13,561 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 440,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares during the period. Envestnet makes up approximately 2.3% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $25,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 88.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $389,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,465,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Crager sold 7,250 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $389,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,465,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 4,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $218,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,574.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,940 shares of company stock valued at $648,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.05. 72,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,778. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.32.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.10 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENV. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Envestnet from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Envestnet from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

