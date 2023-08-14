Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 826 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Gladius Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,604,000 after buying an additional 203,652 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,311,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,725,000 after buying an additional 38,193 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,969,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,407,000 after buying an additional 47,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after buying an additional 23,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

PAHC stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $619.25 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.62. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $19.24.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAHC

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.