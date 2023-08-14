Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,520 Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 226.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 72,169 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 10.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBW opened at $25.69 on Monday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $373.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53.

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $120.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.24 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director George Carrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $61,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,459.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director George Carrara sold 3,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $61,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,459.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,781 shares in the company, valued at $12,206,315.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,303 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

