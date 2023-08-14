Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New $40,000 Investment in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 184.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CALM shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $46.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of -0.05. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.89. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 53.64% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $688.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 19.45%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.