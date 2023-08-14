Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 651,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genprex

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNPX. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Genprex by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Genprex by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genprex by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genprex alerts:

Genprex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNPX opened at $0.63 on Monday. Genprex has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

About Genprex

Genprex ( NASDAQ:GNPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Genprex will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) that is in Phase 1/2 and 2 clinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002 for the treatment of type 1 diabetes, and GPX-003 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.