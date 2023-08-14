Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genpact from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genpact in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Genpact stock opened at $37.18 on Thursday. Genpact has a 1-year low of $35.31 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.11%.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,836,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,586,345.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,836,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,586,345.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Madden purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.86 per share, with a total value of $92,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,746.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,520 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

