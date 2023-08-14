Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) VP Purchases $46,850.00 in Stock

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) VP Jeffrey J. Rasmussen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $46,850.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Genesis Energy stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.75 and a beta of 2.15. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $12.79.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Genesis Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 90.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Genesis Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

