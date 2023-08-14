General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $72.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.17. General Mills has a one year low of $71.20 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

