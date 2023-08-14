General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GE. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.67.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $114.60 on Thursday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The company has a market cap of $124.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,742,325,000 after buying an additional 2,974,946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 5.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,098,882,000 after buying an additional 3,463,502 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,960,462,000 after buying an additional 156,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,496,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

