General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 833.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.96. The company had a trading volume of 100,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,427. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.22 and its 200 day moving average is $220.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

