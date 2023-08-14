Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Genenta Science Stock Performance
Genenta Science stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. Genenta Science has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $7.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genenta Science
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genenta Science stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 412,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 2.26% of Genenta Science as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Genenta Science
Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.
