Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.40

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.40 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 245881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.23 ($0.23).

Gem Diamonds Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The company has a market cap of £24.41 million, a P/E ratio of 298.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds.

