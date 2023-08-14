Gary L. Crocker Buys 2,000 Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $25,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 133,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,474.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 28,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,132. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
