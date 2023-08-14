Gary L. Crocker Buys 2,000 Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $25,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 133,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,474.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 28,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,132. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,797,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after buying an additional 454,037 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC boosted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,529,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 357,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 244.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 123,549 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 113,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

